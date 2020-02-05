Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts and David Price reportedly are heading to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Boston Red Sox and Dodgers have agreed to a deal that would send the outfielder and pitcher to Los Angeles.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox that would send star outfielder Mookie Betts and starter David Price to the Dodgers, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Deal is pending medical reviews. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 5, 2020

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and Ken Rosenthal noted a third team is involved, and that a player from said team will be going to the Red Sox, in addition to Alex Verdugo.

In the proposed deal, Alex Verdugo and another player (from a third team) would go to the Red Sox. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) February 5, 2020

Third, unidentified team is indeed part of #RedSox–#Dodgers blockbuster, sources tell me and @chadjennings22. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 5, 2020

Talks between the Dodgers and Red Sox reportedly had been going on for days now, with the San Diego Padres still in the mix as recently as Tuesday, according to reports.

However, the Dodgers had the payroll flexibility to acquire both Betts and Price, which the Padres did not.

Red Sox brass had made clear they wanted to keep Betts in a Boston, but the star outfielder has been steadfast in his desire to test free agency next winter. Price, meanwhile, had three years and $96 million left on his deal. By moving both players, the Red Sox should easily clear the CBT threshold of $208 million.

As for Verdugo, he’s a high-end outfield prospect who got significant run with the Dodgers last season. He hit .294 last season with 12 homers and 44 RBIs in 106 games. The 23-year-old is in a position to become an everyday player for the Red Sox as soon as this season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images