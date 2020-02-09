Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox may have some uncertainty in the outfield, but left field reportedly is sealed for the next two years.

Boston on Saturday avoided arbitration with Andrew Benintendi and agreed to a two-year deal worth $10 million, The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and MLB.com’s Ian Browne reported before the Red Sox confirmed the news.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported Benintendi will make $3.4 million in 2020 and $6.6 million in 2021. He will be eligible for arbitration again once the 2021 season concludes.

Benintendi is entering his fifth year with the Red Sox. The 25-year-old batted .266 in 2018 with 13 home runs and 68 RBIs.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images