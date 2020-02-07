The massive trade sending Mookie Betts and David Price from the Boston Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers still hadn’t been completed as of Friday morning.

Which raises the question: Why not?

Well, the Red Sox were slated to receive outfielder Alex Verdugo from the Dodgers and pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol from the Minnesota Twins as part of the three-team blockbuster, but Boston reportedly has concerns after reviewing Graterol’s medical records. Graterol, 21, already has undergone Tommy John surgery and dealt with a shoulder issue in 2019, and many evaluators view the big right-hander as a reliever rather than a starter in the long run.

Which brings us to the next question: What can — and will — be done to rectify this situation?

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Thursday, citing sources, the players or the amount of money the Red Sox are sending the Dodgers to cover part of the three years and $96 million remaining on Price’s contract could be amended, or that Boston and Los Angeles theoretically could opt for a two-team trade or involve a third team other than Minnesota. The Twins reportedly are to receive veteran pitcher Kenta Maeda as part of the original deal.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, who reported Thursday the Red Sox now might ask for an additional player and/or money to complete the trade, later noted one alternative would be for the Dodgers to acquire a prospect from another club, presumably to flip to Boston. Sources told Rosenthal talks between the Red Sox and Twins regarding Graterol’s value are “going slowly,” suggesting a resolution might not be imminent.

Talks between #MNTwins and #RedSox to resolve differences over value of right-hander Brusdar Graterol going slowly, sources tell The Athletic. One alternative is for #Dodgers to acquire prospect from another club to help bridge gap. Story from earlier: https://t.co/ZtX8TdUGJ7 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 7, 2020

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman echoed those sentiments Friday morning while adding talks between at least the Red Sox and Twins will continue throughout the day. According to Heyman, the Red Sox now are believed to be looking for another prospect in addition to Graterol.

Talks will continue today between at least the Red Sox and Twins. But while there’s obvious urgency here and all 3 teams are motivated to complete the Mookie mega deal, movement has been slow. Boston is niw believed looking for a 2nd top prospect in addition to Graterol. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 7, 2020

None of this is to suggest the reported trade will fall through. Sources familiar with the situation told Passan on Thursday that officials with the teams remain confident the deal will be completed, and Rosenthal wrote the following:

A revised interpretation of risk is not unusual after a trade agreement is reached and a club sees a player’s medical records for the first time. Teams consider starters more valuable than relievers, which is why the Red Sox might seek additional compensation.

Still, it’s interesting to hear Boston is eyeing an additional prospect, although it’s unclear whether that prospect would come from Los Angeles, Minnesota or another organization and whether that pot sweetener would do much to move the needle.

