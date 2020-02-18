Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears a new face soon will join the Red Sox in Fort Myers, Fla.

Boston reportedly is close to a deal with veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy, as first reported by MassLive’s Chris Cotillo on Tuesday. Cotillo speculates it’s likely to be a minor-league deal for the 33-year-old.

Lucroy has become somewhat of a journeyman after making two All-Star Game appearances over six-plus seasons in Milwaukee, where he played under Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke. The backstop most recently split time with the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago Cubs in the 2019 Major League Baseball season, batting .232 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs over 101 combined games.

The 11th-year pro will be the second veteran catcher acquired by the Red Sox this offseason. The club also signed Kevin Plawecki to a one-year deal back in early January. While Plawecki is expected to be Christian Vazquez’s backup for the 2020 season, Lucroy will prompt competition in camp and can provide insurance as the campaign unfolds.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images