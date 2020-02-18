The Red Sox might still have a major trade up their sleeve.

Boston remains in discussion with the Padres about a possible trade for outfielder Wil Myers, The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee reported Tuesday, citing sources. The Red Sox previously talked with the Padres about sending Mookie Betts to San Diego for Myers and prospects.

From Acee:

“On the front burner of (Padres general manager A.J.) Preller’s extended hot stove cooking is a continued attempt to move outfielder Wil Myers. Sources said n the past two days that talks between the Padres and Boston Red Sox are ongoing, and a deal seems contingent on the Red Sox assuming about half of the $61 million owed Myers over the next three years. The Red Sox are interested in pitcher Cal Quantrill, as well as highly touted prospects Luis Campusano and Gabriel Arias, though the Padres are unlikely to part with all three. Quantrill is a central piece in the talks.”

Myers, 29, is coming off a season in which he hit .239 with 18 homers and 53 RBIs. The former Tampa Bay Rays outfielder never has met the lofty expectations that followed his breakout rookie season.

Wil Myers since ROY 2013: ‘14 – .222 BA, 6 HR .614 OPS, -1.0 WAR

‘15 – .253 BA, 8 HR .763 OPS, 1.1 WAR

‘16 – .259 BA, 28 HR .797 OPS, 3.5 WAR, AS

‘17 – .243 BA, 30 HR .792 OPS, 2.0 WAR

‘18 – .253 BA, 11 HR .763 OPS, 2.4 WAR

‘19 – .239 BA, 18 HR .739 OPS, -0.3 WAR#MLB — Scott Edwards Jr. (@ScottEdwardsJr) February 18, 2020

As for Quantrill, the 25-year-old was inconsistent last year, amassing a 6-8 record in 23 appearances (18 starts) to go along with a 5.16 ERA in his rookie season. He was a top 10 prospect before his promotion.

