Eduardo Rodriguez will make a good chunk of change in 2020, just not as much as he’d hoped.

The Red Sox pitcher has lost his arbitration case with Boston, as reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and MassLive’s Chris Cotillo on Thursday. Rodriguez hoped to make $8.975 million, but instead will reportedly be sticking with the team’s original offer of $8.3 million for his 2020 salary.

Eduardo Rodriguez lost his arbitration case with the #RedSox, according to a source. He will receive the team’s offer of $8.3M, not his requested $8.975M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 13, 2020

Source confirms: Red Sox defeated Eduardo Rodriguez in arbitration. He’ll make $8.3 million in 2020, not the $8.975 million he requested. @Ken_Rosenthal first. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) February 13, 2020

Boston will save an extra $675,000 on his contract.

The case was heard Wednesday by arbitrators Melinda Gordon, Steven Wolf and Walt de Treux in Pheonix, Ariz., while Red Sox pitchers and catchers were scheduled to have their first workout.

Last season, the 26-year old earned a career-best 19-6 record. Rodriguez finished sixth in American League Cy Young voting with a 3.81 ERA and 213 strikeouts, emerging as one of Boston’s most reliable starters in a disappointing 2019 season.

Rodriguez was the team’s last unsigned arbitration-eligible player. Boston settled with outfielder Andrew Benintendi with a two-year, $10 million deal Saturday.

