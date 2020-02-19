Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are keeping the hot stove burning and they apparently have some help.

The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee reported Tuesday the Red Sox and Padres are talking about a trade that would send outfielder Wil Myers and prospects to Boston. Myers also was involved in discussions when the Padres were discussing a possible trade for Mookie Betts whom, of course, Boston eventually sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Late Tuesday night, The Athletic’s Dennis Lin confirmed Acee’s report while also adding new context.

Take a look:

“Even with Betts in the Dodgers’ camp, the Padres have recently explored the possibility of sending Myers, young talent and cash to Boston in what might essentially amount to a salary dump. San Diego has a number of young players who continue to interest the Red Sox, including catching prospect Luis Campusano and shortstop prospect Gabriel Arias. The San Diego Union-Tribune first reported the continuing talks involving Myers and Boston.

“As part of these considerations, the Padres have discussed a potential three-team trade that would ship Myers to the Red Sox and land Cincinnati Reds center fielder-second baseman Nick Senzel in San Diego, two sources told The Athletic. No agreement is imminent, and it is unknown what the Reds would receive in this scenario. But for the Padres, Senzel would fill a need in the middle of the outfield.”

Of course, none of this means a deal is inevitable. As of now, these rumors should be treated as such.

Still, Red Sox fans probably shouldn’t be surprised if Boston’s roster undergoes further shuffling before Opening Day.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images