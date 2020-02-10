Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jackie Bradly Jr. is going to miss Mookie Betts, and the feeling is mutual.

The Red Sox and Dodgers on Sunday reportedly agreed to a trade that will send Betts and David Price to Los Angeles for Alex Verdugo and two promising prospects. Thus, Betts’ brief, yet remarkable career in Boston has come to an end.

Bradley was among those who took to social media to bid farewell to Betts. And, in what apparently is his first public comment on the trade, Betts delivered a heartfelt reply to Bradley’s Instagram post.

“Nothing will be the same 😥,” Betts wrote. “Love ya bro! I’ll see you soon.”

As for the three players the Red Sox received in the blockbuster trade, executives and scouts from around baseball largely have positive things to say about Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images