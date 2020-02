Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This has been a tough spring training for Boston Red Sox fans.

The Los Angeles Dodgers social media team made it a little tougher showing Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger, two former MVPs, in the same outfield together. NESN’s Jahmai Webster and Cealey Godwin break that down and more from around the social media world in the NISSAN Social Drive.

Check out what they got into in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports