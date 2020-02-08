(UPDATE, 4:23 p.m. ET): Multiple reports have said the Twins are not out of the deal just yet, but “impasse continues,” per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

ESPN’s Jeff Gonzalez reported Minnesota wants to “attempt to work through it.”

(ORIGINAL STORY): The blockbuster trade between the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers that would send Mookie Betts to LA reportedly will need to be revamped.

Boston and LA on Tuesday agreed to a deal that would send the All-Star outfielder and David Price to the Dodgers. But the medicals of pitcher Brusdar Graterol, who was one of the players Boston would receive from Minnesota via the Dodgers, was holding up the deal. The Red Sox then reportedly were looking for a additional compensation.

But things reportedly fell apart Saturday. The Star Tribune’s LaVelle E. Neal reported Minnesota pulled out of the deal. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier also confirmed the reports.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported the same news Saturday.

A deal still could get done, but either a new team will need to be involved or LA and Boston will need to figure something out between the themselves.

