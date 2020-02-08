Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

(UPDATE, 4:23 p.m. ET): Multiple reports have said the Twins are not out of the deal just yet, but “impasse continues,” per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Not accurate to say #MNTwins are out of three-team blockbuster, but the impasse continues, sources tell me and @DanHayesMLB. #RedSox want second top 10 prospect added to Graterol. MIN will not give that much up for #Dodgers’ Maeda. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 8, 2020

ESPN’s Jeff Gonzalez reported Minnesota wants to “attempt to work through it.”

Twins have not backed out of initial 3-team trade that would send Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, I'm told. They are willing to renegotiate and attempt to work through it, though whether it ultimately gets figured out is uncertain. All sides want a resolution by reporting date. — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) February 8, 2020

(ORIGINAL STORY): The blockbuster trade between the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers that would send Mookie Betts to LA reportedly will need to be revamped.

Boston and LA on Tuesday agreed to a deal that would send the All-Star outfielder and David Price to the Dodgers. But the medicals of pitcher Brusdar Graterol, who was one of the players Boston would receive from Minnesota via the Dodgers, was holding up the deal. The Red Sox then reportedly were looking for a additional compensation.

But things reportedly fell apart Saturday. The Star Tribune’s LaVelle E. Neal reported Minnesota pulled out of the deal. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier also confirmed the reports.

Watched Graterol throw in the bullpen today. Also watched Jordan Balazovic and the intriguing 6-foot-9 Bailey Ober. https://t.co/HpoExWV22M — LaVelle E. Neal III (@LaVelleNeal) February 8, 2020

Major League source confirms that Twins have pulled out of the Betts/Price/Maeda/Verdugo/Graterol blockbuster. Sox/Dodgers working out a two-team deal was characterized as a possibility by another major league source. https://t.co/s2BUl6WU5m — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) February 8, 2020

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported the same news Saturday.

Confirmed: Minnesota #Twins now pull out of Mookie Betts trade, as @LaVelleNeal first reported, leaving #Redsox and #Dodgers to complete trade themselves. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 8, 2020

A deal still could get done, but either a new team will need to be involved or LA and Boston will need to figure something out between the themselves.

