Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2020 NASCAR season finally has arrived.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. It will be the 62nd running of “The Great American Race.”

United States President Donald Trump will serve as Grand Marshall for the race — and may or may not take time to sign autographs.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start on the pole alongside Alex Bowman, with Joey Logano, William Byron and Aric Almirola rounding out the top five. The forecast calls for chance of showers during the mid-afternoon.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2020 Daytona 500 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO:, fuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images