Clint Bowyer was fired up Sunday night, and who could blame him?

The popular NASCAR driver, who hails from Kansas, was at Hard Rock Stadium to watch his Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Bowyer took to Instagram after the game to share his excitement.

Check out these posts:

And here are some other highlights from Bowyer’s trip to Miami:

Talk about creative captions!

Next up for Bowyer and his fellow NASCAR drivers is the 2020 Daytona 500, which will take place Sunday, Feb. 16. Spring is just around the corner, folks.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images