Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Miraculously, Ryan Newman walked out of Halifax Medical Center on Wednesday.

Newman was released from the hospital after being treated for injuries suffered in Monday’s horrifying Daytona 500 crash. Roush Fenway Racing announced the news, while also sharing a photo of Newman walking with his daughters.

Take a look:

Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center pic.twitter.com/J0twhGgQm7 — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

And here’s a video of Newman walking out of the hospital:

The extent of Newman’s injuries remains unknown.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Roush had not announced who — if anyone — will drive the No. 6 Ford Mustang in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images