Miraculously, Ryan Newman walked out of Halifax Medical Center on Wednesday.
Newman was released from the hospital after being treated for injuries suffered in Monday’s horrifying Daytona 500 crash. Roush Fenway Racing announced the news, while also sharing a photo of Newman walking with his daughters.
Take a look:
Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center pic.twitter.com/J0twhGgQm7
— Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020
And here’s a video of Newman walking out of the hospital:
Best sight ever!!! https://t.co/g1G3VDwpi1 pic.twitter.com/kMs4u8LjOL
— Krissie Newman (@NewmanKrissie) February 19, 2020
The extent of Newman’s injuries remains unknown.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Roush had not announced who — if anyone — will drive the No. 6 Ford Mustang in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images