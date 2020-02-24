Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the coolest Kobe Bryant tributes yet will take place Sunday afternoon at Auto Club Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will run a Bryant-inspired paint scheme on his No. 24 Chevrolet in Sunday’s Auto Club 400, according Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in Fontana, Calif, will be the third race of the 2020 season.

Here’s Stern’s report:

.@TeamHendrick/@Axalta will run a @KobeBryant tribute paint scheme on the No. 24 Chevy driven by @WilliamByron this weekend at Auto Club Speedway near L.A., per source. pic.twitter.com/s6nszJ8qQu — Adam Stern (@A_S12) February 24, 2020

Bryant, who died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash, was honored Monday in a ceremony at Staples Center. The Los Angeles Lakers legend was 41 years old.

The 2020 Auto Clup 400 is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images