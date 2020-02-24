The free-agent wide receiver market isn’t poised to be very strong this offseason, but there could be a hidden gem.

It appears Dez Bryant is looking to work his way back into the NFL. Bryant, who sat out the entire 2019 campaign, signed with the Saints nine weeks into the 2018 season but tore his Achilles tendon just two days after landing in New Orleans.

Still, the former Dallas Cowboys star is only 31 years old and could be a low-risk, high-reward option as he tries to stage a comeback. Former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson believes there’s one team out there that could be served well by looking into the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

“Playing the, ‘Where should he land?’ I’ll give one spot. I’m not sure what they’re going to do at the quarterback position. How about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?” Burleson said Monday on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “Go to a place where you don’t have the pressure of being a No. 1, where he can get paid vet minimum. Think about this: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Cameron Brate and then you have Dez Bryant working the slot, that big frame. He doesn’t need to be the speed guy, doesn’t need to be the guy that’s targeted heavy. If he can go out there and go up against second-tier and third-tier DBs and dominate, that would be a great landing spot. And on top of that, it’s warm weather. For a guy his age with his injuries, it’s great to wake up in Tampa.”

If we see @DezBryant on the field in 2020, where would the best landing spot be? pic.twitter.com/3CJiyWWDwv — GMFB (@gmfb) February 24, 2020

It’s worth wondering whether the Patriots, arguably the team in most dire need of pass-catching help, would have even the slightest bit of interest in Bryant. Bill Belichick and Co. probably wouldn’t be too thrilled about his injury history, but he’s a proven target who’s played in big games. Tom Brady tends to have a stronger rapport with experienced players.

Bryant obviously shouldn’t be near the top of New England’s list at it looks to subdue its receiving woes, but what would be the harm in bringing him in for a cup of coffee this summer and seeing where it goes?

