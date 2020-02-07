Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the second straight year, it’s Team Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Team LeBron James at the NBA All-Star game — and we now know who is playing for each team.

Gone are the days of Eastern Conference vs Western Conference. Err, maybe not. James had first dibs after being the leading vote-getter in the entire NBA. Many fans believed James completely out-drafted Antetokounmpo a year ago, and he probably did again this season, as well.

Here’s how the draft broke down:

Not too shocking that James took his teammate, Anthony Davis, for the second straight year. Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker was selected with the sixth overall pick by Team Antetokounmpo. Unfortunately for Celtics fans, All-Star weekend will not include both of the team’s All-Stars, as LeBron James swiped first-time All-Star Jayson Tatum with his fourth reserve selection.

NBA All-Star Weekend will take place from Feb. 14 through Feb. 16 in Chicago, IL. The All-Star game will tip-off on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8:20 p.m. EST.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images