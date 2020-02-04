Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics might be able to acquire Clint Capela with a little help and creativity.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps on Tuesday floated a trade proposal, in which the Celtics would land the Houston Rockets center in a three-team deal that also would include the Minnesota Timberwolves. In Bontemps’ proposal, Boston would send Daniel Theis to Houston and Vincent Poirier, Romeo Langford and the Memphis Grizzlies’ first-round draft pick to Minnesota, the Timberwolves ship Robert Covington to Houston, and the Rockets would send Nene to the T-Wolves and Capela to the Celtics.

Here’s why Bontemps believes “everybody wins” in such a scenario:

“Let’s start with Houston,” Bontemps wrote. “Not only does this return a mobile center in Theis plus a solid 3-and-D wing in Covington, it would get Houston completely out of the luxury tax. Both Covington and Theis remain on reasonable contracts next season, too.

“Boston gets Capela without having to give up any of its impact perimeter players. Capela is young and on a very good contract. Plus, Boston will gain two open roster spots to use in the buyout market.

“And Minnesota comes away with a solid first-rounder as well as Langford, who was the No. 14 pick in last June’s draft. It seems unlikely Minnesota will be able to get a better haul than that for Covington.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday the Celtics and Rockets are in trade talks over Capela. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said Tuesday on on Zach Lowe’s podcast Boston would have to trade Theis, Poirier, Langford and one of their three first-round draft picks in order to acquire the Rockets big man.

Capela, 25, is averaging 13.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game this season.

His future, as well as those of the other players Bontemps mentions, might be determined as soon as Thursday, which is the NBA trade deadline.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images