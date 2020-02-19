Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s no question Larry Bird is a Boston Celtics legend on paper — he’s a 12-time All-Star, a three-time NBA champion, a two-time Finals MVP, a three-time regular-season MVP, etc.

But Bird was known for another skill that wasn’t reflected in his stats: Trash-talking.

Dominique Wilkins, a fellow Hall of Famer, shed light on Bird’s on-court tendencies Tuesday on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

“I remember the first time I played him in the Boston Garden, I go to shake his hand, and he puts his hands behind his back. I’m like, ‘Oh, OK? Well maybe he’s just getting into the game,’ ” Wilkins recalled. “Then the first play of the game, he says, ‘You don’t even belong in this league,’ and he hits a three … And he did it again on the second time down. So this time, I’m pissed off.”

Despite Bird’s efforts, Wilkins refused to let him get inside his head. And he knew exactly how to prove Bird wrong.

“I’m coming down the wing and he’s backpedaling and they sent the ball to me and I jump and he jumps, and I say, ‘I got him,’ and I dunked it on him,” Wilkins continued. “He fouled me, and I’m pointing at him, I’m talking crap, and he said, ‘Hey rookie … I like you … you got heart,’ except he didn’t say heart.”

Naturally, Bird couldn’t let a rookie get the last word.

“He said, ‘But I’m still getting 40 on you tonight,'” Wilkins laughed.

The two Hall of Famers both suited up in Celtics green, but never at the same time. Bird wrapped up his NBA career in 1991-92 after spending all 13 seasons in Boston, while Wilkins spent only the 1994-95 campaign with the Celtics after playing most of his career with the Atlanta Hawks.

All told, after competing against each other for 10 years, Wilkins regards Bird as “an unbelievable competitor” — trash talk included.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images