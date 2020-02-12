Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brad Stevens is doing a heck of a job this season.

That’s the conclusion PointsBet Sportsbook drew Tuesday by setting the Boston Celtics head coach’s odds of winning the NBA Coach of the Year award at +600, according to The Action Network.

Stevens and Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra have the third-best odds, trailing only those of the Toronto Raptors’ Nick Nurse (+125) and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer (+450).

NBA Coach the Year Odds (@PointsBetUSA) ▪️Nick Nurse +125

▪️Mike Budenholzer +450

▪️Brad Stevens +600

▪️Erik Spoelstra +600@HPbasketball, @WorldWideWob, @jphanned who should we bet? — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 12, 2020

The Celtics are 37-16 and sit in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. Boston’s impressive record and ability to withstand a myriad of injuries has impressed observers, including former Celtics center and current NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins, who proclaimed Stevens the front-runner in the Coach of the Year race in December before downgrading him to sixth a few weeks later.

Oddsmakers’ opinions carry more weight than Perkins’, as far as bettors are concerned, and there’s no denying Stevens is firmly in the mix.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images