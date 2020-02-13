Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown has earned widespread acclaim during his breakout season, but that doesn’t mean awards are coming his way.

DraftKings Sportsbook on Wednesday set the Boston Celtics swingman’s odds of winning the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award at +8000. Brown’s lines cement him among the longshots, some distance behind those of favorites Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic.

Brandon Ingram is the leader for the NBA's Most Improved Player Award pic.twitter.com/lmbh2ZbbKZ — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 12, 2020

Brown ended preseason by signing a four-year, $115 million contract extension with the Celtics in October. He since has justified the team’s faith in him by averaging 20.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 44 games this season.

Yet his impressive numbers haven’t swayed oddsmakers’ opinions of his chances of becoming the Celtics’ first NBA Most Improved Player Award winner.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images