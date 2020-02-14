Jayson Tatum is among the betting favorites to shine his skills brightest.
DraftKings Sportsbook set the Celtics forward’s odds of winning the 2020 NBA Skills Challenge at +500 on Thursday. Tatum’s Skills Challenge lines are tied for second-best in a tight field, which the Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton lead as favorites at +450. The odds of Los Angeles Clippers’ Patrick Beverley and the Toronto Raptors Pascal Siakam winning the Skills Challenge are slightly worse at +600.
All-Star Game Skills Competition Odds Leaders: @SDinwiddie_25 & @Khris22m (+450)
Last Year's Winner: @jaytatum0 (+500)#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/fGpnmYYpm9
— DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 13, 2020
Tatum boldly vowed Thursday to defend the Skills Challenge title he won last year.
This year’s Skills Challenge will take place Saturday in Chicago during NBA All-Star Weekend.
Tatum will compete in his first NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images