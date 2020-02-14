Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum is among the betting favorites to shine his skills brightest.

DraftKings Sportsbook set the Celtics forward’s odds of winning the 2020 NBA Skills Challenge at +500 on Thursday. Tatum’s Skills Challenge lines are tied for second-best in a tight field, which the Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton lead as favorites at +450. The odds of Los Angeles Clippers’ Patrick Beverley and the Toronto Raptors Pascal Siakam winning the Skills Challenge are slightly worse at +600.

Tatum boldly vowed Thursday to defend the Skills Challenge title he won last year.

This year’s Skills Challenge will take place Saturday in Chicago during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Tatum will compete in his first NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images