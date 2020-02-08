Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Perhaps the Boston Celtics did themselves no favors this weeks.

Caesars Palace oddsmakers downgraded the Celtics’ odds to win the 2020 NBA Finals from +1400 to +1500 on Friday, following the passing of the NBA trade deadline. Instead of making a bold move in what many consider an open race for the NBA championship, the Celtics stood pat, and their decision drawing mixed reviews.

With the trade deadline officially over, who’s your best bet to win it all? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FV3OwaiMca — B/R Betting (@br_betting) February 6, 2020

The slight lengthening of the Celtics’ NBA Finals lines doesn’t necessarily mean oddsmakers’ attitudes toward Boston have changed. It’s probably better reflects their belief the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers and other contenders have bolstered their chances of winning the NBA Finals this season via their trade-deadline activity.

The Celtics won their first game after the deadline Friday, topping the Atlanta Hawks 112-107 at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images