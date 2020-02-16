Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA has found at least one permanent way to honor Kobe Bryant.

Any player named MVP of their respective NBA All-Star Game now wins the Kobe Bryant MVP Award, commissioner Adam Silver announced ahead of Saturday’s All-Star Weekend Festivities.

The first-ever Kobe Bryant MVP Award will be handed out after Sunday’s game in Chicago.

“I know it will be especially meaningful to that player that wins the first Kobe Bryant MVP,” Silver said, via SNYTV.

This won’t be the only way the NBA will honor Bryant’s legacy, however.

“I’m sure there will be other honors as well,” Silver said. “As I mentioned, there are other things that we will be discussing with our board, the NBA board, when we meet in April to honor David (Stern). But this one seems so appropriate here at All-Star (weekend) because nobody embodied All-Star more than Kove Bryant.”

The All-Star Game MVP will receive the Kobe Bryant MVP award 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iqrvFIdMhZ — SNY (@SNYtv) February 16, 2020

Sunday’s All-Star Game tips off at 8 p.m. ET at United Center.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images