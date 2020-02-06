Boston Celtics president of basketball operations apparently hopes a small move for a big man puts his team over the top at the NBA trade deadline.

The Boston Herald on Wednesday night reported the Celtics’ trade deadline strategy likely will focus on making a minor depth move with the hope of adding a player in the frontcourt.

“Several sources contacted by the Herald saying the Celts’ interest seems to be focused on a center or traditional power forward,” the Herald’s Steve Bulpett wrote.

The other thought as it pertains to a potential Celtics trade is that Boston might look to add some bench scoring. The Celtics’ bench ranks near the bottom of the NBA in production, but Bulpett cited an agent with players involved in the process who indicated Boston wasn’t in on those types of players.

One player who coincidentally could address both of those needs would be Washington big man Davis Bertans. SI.com reported earlier in the week that Boston had interest in the sharp-shooting big, but the Wizards also like the player. Bulpett also mentioned Bertans likes it in D.C. and could be poised to sign a contract extension with the Wizards in the summer.

There has been plenty of excitement about what could be for the Celtics entering the trade deadline in recent years only for Danny Ainge and Co. to let the deadline come and go without much happening. This year, it feels like expectations have been tempered and another quiet deadline probably should be expected.

