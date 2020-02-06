Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Clint Capela may have been scooped up by the Atlanta Hawks, but there’s a new name on the Boston Celtics radar — and it may be somewhat familiar to fans.

The C’s are one of six teams “interested” in Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor. Morris’ twin brother, Marcus, spent two seasons in Boston before signing with the New York Knicks in the 2019 offseason.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets also appear to have interest in the 30-year-old.

The Rockets have also expressed interest in Pistons forward Markieff Morris, per a source. Houston can add up to $5.8M before hitting the tax. Morris ($3.2M) would fit. Perhaps a big would make more sense though, such as Aron Baynes, Kevon Looney or Alex Len. They have options. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 5, 2020

Morris is averaging 11 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 45 percent shooting in 42 games for the Pistons this season. Whether the Celtics will take a chance on a second Morris brother, however, remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images