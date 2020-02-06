Clint Capela may have been scooped up by the Atlanta Hawks, but there’s a new name on the Boston Celtics radar — and it may be somewhat familiar to fans.

The C’s are one of six teams “interested” in Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor. Morris’ twin brother, Marcus, spent two seasons in Boston before signing with the New York Knicks in the 2019 offseason.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets also appear to have interest in the 30-year-old.

Morris is averaging 11 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 45 percent shooting in 42 games for the Pistons this season. Whether the Celtics will take a chance on a second Morris brother, however, remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images