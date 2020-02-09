Isaiah Thomas hasn’t had the easiest road to redemption since being traded from the Boston Celtics, and that road might’ve gotten a bit tougher Saturday.
The guard was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Los Angels Clippers on Thursday during the NBA trade deadline in a three-team deal that included the New York Knicks. But it quickly came out the Clippers would not keep Thomas on their roster.
And that reportedly became a reality for Thomas on Saturday, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported, citing sources, the 31-year-old was waived by LA.
The Clippers have waived guard Isaiah Thomas, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2020
The Clippers technically are the fifth team Thomas has been a part of since the 2017 trade from Boston. He averaged 12.2 points in 40 games with the Wizards.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images