Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Isaiah Thomas hasn’t had the easiest road to redemption since being traded from the Boston Celtics, and that road might’ve gotten a bit tougher Saturday.

The guard was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Los Angels Clippers on Thursday during the NBA trade deadline in a three-team deal that included the New York Knicks. But it quickly came out the Clippers would not keep Thomas on their roster.

And that reportedly became a reality for Thomas on Saturday, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported, citing sources, the 31-year-old was waived by LA.

The Clippers have waived guard Isaiah Thomas, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2020

The Clippers technically are the fifth team Thomas has been a part of since the 2017 trade from Boston. He averaged 12.2 points in 40 games with the Wizards.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images