Damian Lillard apparently will be one busy guy during All-Star weekend.

The Portland Trail Blazers star won’t just be showing off his basketball prowess during the weekend’s festivities. Lillard also will be showcasing another talent of his next Saturday night: music.

Lillard, also known as Dame D.O.L.L.A., will “perform musically” during Night 1 of the two-night event, according to The Athletics’s Shams Charania. He’s released three albums since 2015, one of which peaked at No. 7 on the “Billboard” R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

Dame D.O.L.L.A. on the mic, All-Star Saturday night. https://t.co/x3hkfcUdMG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2020

We can’t wait to see what he’s got in store.

The events kick-off with the Skills Challenge at 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 15.

