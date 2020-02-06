Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA’s Eastern Conference has heated up a bit ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

The Memphis Grizzlies agreed to send former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, according to multiple reports.

Iguodala has also agreed to a two-year contract extension with Miami while Justise WInslow is part of the package going to Memphis, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Memphis has agreed to a deal to send Andre Iguodala to Miami, league source tells ESPN. Iguodala agreed to trade and has agreed to a two-year, $30M extension with Miami. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Justise Winslow is part of the package headed to Memphis in the Iguodala trade, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

A three-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, Iguodala, was technically a member of the Grizzlies this year despite the fact he hadn’t played with the squad in hopes of being traded to a contender.

The Heat entered Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a 34-15 record. Miami has been in the mix for the No. 2 seed in the East all year long, being led by NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler. The 36-year-old Iguodala will likely not play an extended role for the Heat, but would surely bolster the team’s rotation off the bench.

Iguodala averaged career-lows in both points per game (5.7) and minutes per game (23.2) last season with the Warriors before being traded to the Grizzlies in June.

The NBA trade deadline ends on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images