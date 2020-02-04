Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Clint Capela would be a great addition to the Boston Celtics, but at what cost?

The Celtics reportedly are among multiple teams “engaged” with the Houston Rockets on trade talks involving Capela. The news isn’t all that surprising, considering the 25-year-old big man was tied to Boston during the summer.

During an appearance on Zach Lowe’s podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst laid out the framework for a potential deal.

“You’d be talking about Daniel Theis being in the deal, probably,” he said. “(Vincent) Poirier being in the deal, Romeo Langford maybe being in the deal and one of their first round picks.”

So, is that too much to give up for Capela, an elite interior defender who can’t shoot? There are arguments on both sides.

On one hand, Capela would give the Celtics something they sorely need: someone capable of defending Joel Embiid in a playoff series. On the other hand, Daniel Theis’ skill set is a better fit for Brad Stevens’ offense. We’ll let you debate Romeo Langford’s potential on your own time.

Reminder: The NBA trade deadline is Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images