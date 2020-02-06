Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The chances of Andre Drummond landing in Boston have greatly diminished.

In fact, the odds of the star center being moved at all before the 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline reportedly are very slim.

It’s seems unlikely the Detroit Pistons trade Drumond on Thursday, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes. Drummond has been linked to the Celtics, among other teams, in the weeks leading up to the deadline.

Yahoo Sources: With just under five hours left, there’s an increased likelihood Andre Drummond will remain a member of the Detroit Pistons past the trade deadline. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020

On a smaller scale, the Celtics reportedly also whiffed on their attempt to land Pistons big man Christian Wood. Additionally, Boston was unable to trade for Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III due to multiple reasons.

Will Danny Ainge swing a deal before the deadline? We’ll find out soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images