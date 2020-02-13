Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Smart is one of the better defensive players in the NBA, but he doesn’t seem to believe his stardom in that regard gets him the calls someone like, say, Russell Westbrook, gets.

The Celtics point guard on Tuesday hinted following Boston’s loss to the Houston Rockets that he doesn’t get the same respect from the officials that stars around the league do.

“Thought I did,” Smart responded when asked if he’s worthy of star treatment, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. “First team all defense, one of the best defensive players in the league, I would think so. Up for defensive player of the year, they’re talking, but obviously not. Continue to keep working.”

Smart added: “I mean, we have Jayson Tatum, we have Kemba Walker, All-Stars, we have Jaylen Brown, potential All-Star, we have Gordon Hayward, was an All-Star. We got star guys, too. If that’s the case, we should be getting the same calls that those stars are getting.”

While the league doesn’t typically take kindly to criticism of its officials, it doesn’t seem to have been too put off by Smart’s comments.

According to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, the 25-year-old isn’t going to be fined for his remarks.

Was told that Marcus Smart has avoided a fine for voicing his frustrations about foul calls after the Celtics’ loss to the Rockets. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 13, 2020

Smart and the Celtics will return to action Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers — a team chock full of stars. Tip from TD Garden is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images