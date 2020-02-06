Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At least one of the Boston Celtics’ reported attempts at adding frontcourt help has failed — for now.

The Celtics recently made an offer for Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood, The Athletic’s James Edwards III reported Thursday, citing a source. The news arrived hours before the 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline.

Here’s Edwards’ report:

The #Celtics made an offer for the #Pistons’ Christian Wood. Detroit wasn’t interested in that offer, per a source. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) February 6, 2020

So, who’s Christian Wood?

The UNLV product went undrafted in 2015 but has turned into a solid, floor-spacing big man. He provided one of the saddest photos from the 2015 NBA Draft.

This is about the saddest picture from an NBA Draft you'll ever see — Christian Wood realizing he's going undrafted. pic.twitter.com/be7ttxLBuT — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) June 26, 2015

Wood is averaging 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game this season. Those numbers all are up from his career averages of 7.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists. He also is having a career season from beyond the arc, shooting a solid 37.6 percent.

The 24-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images