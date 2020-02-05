Clint Capela won’t be heading to Boston after all.
The Celtics reportedly were engaged in trade talks for Capela as Thursday’s NBA trade deadline neared, but the 25-year-old center instead will joining the Hawks. Atlanta early Wednesday morning acquired Capela in a wild four-team, 12-player deal that also saw the Houston Rockets acquire one of the league’s top two-way players in Robert Covington.
Here’s the full rundown of the trade, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Rockets acquire: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell and Timberwolves second-round pick
Hawks acquire: Clint Capela and Nene
Nuggets acquire: Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, Gerald Green and Rockets first-round pick
Timberwolves acquire: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Jarred Vanderbilt, Evan Turner and Hawks (via Brooklyn Nets) first-round pick.
Take your time processing all of that.
According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, this doozy of a deal marked the largest NBA trade since the Patrick Ewing-to-Seattle exchange back in 2000.
Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images