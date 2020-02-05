Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Clint Capela won’t be heading to Boston after all.

The Celtics reportedly were engaged in trade talks for Capela as Thursday’s NBA trade deadline neared, but the 25-year-old center instead will joining the Hawks. Atlanta early Wednesday morning acquired Capela in a wild four-team, 12-player deal that also saw the Houston Rockets acquire one of the league’s top two-way players in Robert Covington.

Here’s the full rundown of the trade, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rockets acquire: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell and Timberwolves second-round pick

Hawks acquire: Clint Capela and Nene

Nuggets acquire: Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, Gerald Green and Rockets first-round pick

Timberwolves acquire: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Jarred Vanderbilt, Evan Turner and Hawks (via Brooklyn Nets) first-round pick.

Take your time processing all of that.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, this doozy of a deal marked the largest NBA trade since the Patrick Ewing-to-Seattle exchange back in 2000.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images