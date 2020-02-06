Marcus Morris now is a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, and it appears that’s in part because the New York Knicks were trying to price gouge the Lakers.

The now-former Knicks forward was one of the biggest names on the market ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and New York was fielding offers from both Los Angeles teams. Most of the day, it was reported that a big sticking point in the Knicks’ conversations with the Lakers was New York’s desire to have Kyle Kuzma included in the return.

But it appears Kuzma wasn’t the only player the Knicks wanted. Here’s what New York’s desired package was, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Following up on Lakers-NYK talks. It wasn’t just Kyle Kuzma LA didn’t want to include in a deal for Marcus Morris. The Knicks also wanted Danny Green (to make the $ work) and future second round picks, per sources. Lakers decided that was too steep and walked away late. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 6, 2020

Steep, indeed. As such, it probably was a wise move by the Lakers to pass.

Kuzma is blossoming into a really useful bench player, and it’s clear how highly the organization thinks of him by keeping him out of the Anthony Davis trade package with the New Orleans Pelicans. Green, meanwhile, has started all 48 games he’s played in this season and is a two-time NBA champion, so not a bad guy to have for a team like the Lakers that could make a run at a title this year.

In the end, the Knicks ended up landing Moe Harkless and a 2020 first-round pick in what became a three-team trade with between the Knicks, Clippers and Washington Wizards. The Clipper did get Morris and Isaiah Thomas, but it doesn’t appear they plan to keep Thomas. Jerome Robinson will go to Washington as part of the deal.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images