Most agree the Boston Celtics won’t go for broke this week.

The Celtics are willing to offer just fringe players and/or draft picks in any potential deals they make at the NBA trade deadline, The Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett reported Tuesday, citing sources. Boston’s approach all but precludes them from making any major roster moves prior to Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline.

Bulpett outlines what rival executives told him about Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge’s presiding goal for the NBA trade deadline.

“not weighing their books down with a big salary that brings just a minor incremental improvement,” Bulpett wrote.

An NBA executive Bulpett declined to name explained why the Celtics only will part ways with draft picks or end-of-bench players.

“Boston’s not interested in moving any of their top five guys,” one general manager said.

That group presumably includes Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward, also known as the “Celtics core.”

The GM also believes Boston’s role players have proven their worth to the team’s cause.

“I don’t see him (Ainge) giving away any of the other rotation guys away for cheap, either,” the GM continued. “They’re getting good contributions from a lot of guys who are under really good contracts. You don’t want to mess with that if you don’t have to.”

Therefore, Ainge likely will target an experienced player who might provide some scoring off the bench, according to Bulpett.

None of this should be earth-shattering news to those who have followed the Celtics closely this week. Ainge and Celtics head coach Brad Stevens both have said Boston will focus on strengthening its bench around the deadline.

The Celtics’ rivals apparently believe their words.

