The Boston Celtics apparently wanted Davis Bertans but weren’t willing to meet his employers’ asking price.

Reasons why the Celtics failed to acquire the Washington Wizards forward emerged in reports Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix and The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach shared immediately after Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline had passed. The Celtics reportedly had targeted Bertans in recent weeks, but Washington’s determination to re-sign him in free agency was insurmountable, according to Mannix.

The Celtics will have up to three picks in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft but they weren’t willing to swap them for a player they’d expect to make a limited impact, Himmelsbach reported, citing an NBA source.

With reaction to the Celtics’ NBA trade-deadline inactivity mixed, Boston president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has explained standing pat through the risk-and-reward prism. The reported breakdowns in the Bertans talks represents a fitting illustration of Ainge’s point.

