8:50 a.m.: Getting caught up on some overnight activity, the reeling Philadelphia 76ers decided to shake things up and take advantage of the Warriors’ lost season by reportedly acquiring Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks from Golden State.

Philadlephia has acquired Golden State's Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks, league source tells ESPN. Philadelphia sending draft compensation to the Warriors. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

According to Wojnarowski, Philly is sending three second-round picks to the Warriors to complete the deal. The Sixers might not be done for the day, either, as they’ll have to find a way to create two roster spots for Robinson and Burks.

8:30 a.m. ET: After a wild offseason featuring plenty of player movement and a couple of notable injuries that has put the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty on hold for a year, the 2019-20 season is wide open, which could make Thursday’s NBA trade deadline a wild one.

Player movement began Tuesday night with reports of a massive four-team blockbuster among Atlanta, Denver, Houston and Minnesota. The convoluted agreement involved 12 players, with Rockets big man Clint Capela being the centerpiece on his way to the Hawks.

The moves kept coming Wednesday night with the Miami Heat ready to make a run in the Eastern Conference. Pat Riley went out and landed Andre Iguodala from the Memphis Grizzlies, getting him to agree to a contract extension in the process, according to reports.

Memphis has agreed to a deal to send Andre Iguodala to Miami, league source tells ESPN. Iguodala agreed to trade and has agreed to a two-year, $30M extension with Miami. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Riley wasn’t done there, either, as he went out and reportedly struck a three-team deal that would send Danilo Gallinari to South Beach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Miami, Memphis and Oklahoma City are working on an elaborate three-team deal that would land the Heat both Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are ongoing and could extend into Thursday, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

That deal hasn’t been completed, as Wojnarowski said Miami is trying to get a contract extension hammered out.

Miami and reps for OKC’s Danilo Gallinari were working on a contract extension overnight to help finalize three-team trade, league sources tell ESPN. The challenge: Miami’s desire to preserve cap space for 2021. He can become a free agent this summer. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

So, yeah. A lot going on.

We’ll have all the latest news, rumors and analysis throughout the day right here, so check back early and often.

Thumbnail photo via NESN/Dakota Randall