The New England Pride officially has won the TD Bank Mini One-on-One U-12 Girls Championship.

New England took on the Rhode Island Sting in the championship game and didn’t disappoint. The score was knotted at one, thus forcing an overtime, but it would not be enough as the big matchup would need a shootout.

The Pride eventually would take the cake in what was a hard-fought championship for the ages.

For more, check out the “Mini One-On-One” video clip above played during Friday night’s contest between the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames, presented by TD Bank.