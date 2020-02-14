Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thursday was a historic day.

The Negro Leagues reached its 100th year anniversary of being founded Thursday. Eight Independent League black owners came together at a YMCA in Kansas City, Mo., and founded the Negro National League on Feb. 13, 1920.

Over the next 40 years, the leagues would be paramount in the growth of the sport, and today, there is a museum to honor the leagues in Kansas City.

