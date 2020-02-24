The trade deadline has passed.
In the days and hours leading up to Monday’s 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline, the Boston Bruins made a pair of moves. They acquired Ondrej Kase from the Anaheim Ducks for David Backes, Axel Andersson and a 2020 first-round pick, then made a another deal with Anaheim, swapping Danton Heinen for Nick Ritchie.
So, what should we make of those deals?
In a post-trade deadline edition of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen broke down the Bruins’ moves and what they mean going forward, and shared their thoughts on other trades made around the league.
Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images