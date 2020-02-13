Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Another Beanpot officially is in the books.

The 68th annual Beanpot was chalk full of excitement as Northeastern took home its third straight title. Northeastern and Boston University duked it out in the final with the Huskies eventually coming out on top in double-overtime to win their seventh trophy.

The women’s Beanpot also featured Northeastern and Boston University, and the result also was almost identical. The Huskies took down the Terriers in double-overtime as well.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Patrick McAvoy, along with a special guest college hockey expert in NESN.com’s Lauren Campbell, broke down all of the action the men’s and women’s Beanpot finals brought. McAvoy and Randall also handed out their Hockey East three stars of the week and discussed the Hockey East standings in the latest installment of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Here’s the full schedule of college hockey action this week on NESN:

Friday

Men’s Hockey: Yale at No. 18 Harvard, 7 p.m. ET (NESN)

Men’s Hockey: BU at UNH, 7 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Saturday – Super Saturday

Men’s Hockey: Merrimack at No. 7 BC, 4:30 p.m. ET (NESN)

Men’s Hockey: UConn at No. 17 Maine, 7:30 p.m. ET (NESN)

Men’s Hockey: No. 11 UMass Lowell at No. 12 Northeastern, 8:00 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Sunday

Women’s Hockey: Vermont at Holy Cross, 12:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Women’s Hockey: UNH at No. 9 BU, 2:30 p.m. ET (NESN)

Listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.