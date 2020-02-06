Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 Beanpot semifinals have come and gone.

Northeastern and Harvard opened the men’s tournament in style Monday night with the Huskies earning their third straight trip to the Beanpot finals. The Huskies currently have won the least amount of Beanpot championships among the four teams (6), but have won the last two entering next Monday’s final.

The tournament didn’t slow down with Boston College and Boston University up next. Boston College jumped out to a 2-1, lead but a ferocious three-goal final period by BU forced overtime and the Terriers eventually would move on after a golden goal in double overtime.

Surprisingly, on the women’s side, Northeastern and Boston University also moved on after NU took down Harvard 3-1, and BU defeated BC 4-0. The Terriers are the reigning champs, and look to continue their dominance over the No. 3-ranked Huskies on Tuesday.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Patrick McAvoy, along with a special guest college hockey expert in NESN.com’s Lauren Campbell, previewed the recapped Beanpot semifinals. McAvoy and Randall also handed out their Hockey East three stars of the week and discussed the Hockey East standings in the latest installment of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”

Here’s the full schedule of college hockey action this week on NESN:

Friday

Women’s Hockey: UNH at Boston College, 2 p.m. ET (NESN)

Women’s Hockey: Colgate at Dartmouth, 3 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Men’s Hockey: No. 10 Providence at No. 8 UMass, 7 p.m. ET (NESN)

Men’s Hockey: Vermont at UNH, 7 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Saturday – Super Saturday

Men’s Hockey: No. 14 UMass Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m. ET (NESN)

Men’s Hockey: Vermont at UNH, 7 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Monday – Men’s Beanpot Finals

Men’s Beanpot Championship: Northeastern vs. Boston University,7:30 p.m. ET (NESN)

Tuesday – Women’s Beanpot Finals

Women’s Beanpot Consolation Game: No. 10 Harvard vs. Boston College, 5 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Women’s Beanpot Championship: No. 3 Northeastern vs. Boston University, 8 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Listen to this week's episode below.