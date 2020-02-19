Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Northeastern Huskies are on a roll.

Northeastern maintained its momentum after winning its third straight Beanpot tournament by sweeping a two-game set against the then No. 11-ranked UMass Lowell Riverhawks.

The Huskies will look to continue their winning ways as they have a two-game home-and-home on the docket with Boston College on Thursday and Friday.

While Northeastern still is riding its Beanpot high, Harvard is moving in an opposite direction. The Crimson fell to the Eagles in the consolation game 7-2 and since has tied both Yale and Brown. NESN.com’s Logan Mullen was on-site for Harvard’s clash with Yale and got to a close look at Boston Bruins prospect Curtis Hall.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Patrick McAvoy, along with Mullen, broke down all of the action. McAvoy and Randall also interviewed Northeastern head coach Jim Madigan and handed out their Hockey East three stars of the week in the latest installment of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Here’s the full schedule of college hockey action this week on NESN:

Friday

Men’s Hockey: Northeastern at BC, 7 p.m. ET (NESN)

Saturday – Super Saturday

Men’s Hockey: Vermont at Maine, 4:30 p.m. ET (NESN)

Men’s Hockey: UConn at BU, 7 p.m. ET (NESN)

Men’s Hockey: UMass Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.