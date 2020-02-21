Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ondrej Kase’s background isn’t the only reason he probably will gel with David Krejci and his other new teammates.

NESN NHL analyst Billy Jaffe asserted Friday via Twitter Kase’s attributes will make him a good fit with the veteran Bruins center and other members of the team’s second forward line. The Bruins acquired Kase from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for David Backes, defenseman prospect Axel Andersson and a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

“Kase should fit well with Krejci,” Jaffe wrote. “Scouting report from 2 People that know him well (combined) … ‘FAST, skilled, high energy and can score. If he stays healthy the Bs got a good one!'”

Kase should fit well with Krejci. Scouting report from 2

People that know him well (combined)…”FAST, skilled, high energy and can score. If he stays healthy the Bs got a good one! “ — Billy Jaffe (@BJaffe) February 21, 2020

Jaffe also suggests Kase’s previous experience playing with Bruins winger Chris Wagner might benefit the team.

“Current Bruins Chris Wagner & former Bruin Chris Kelly both played part of@season in Anaheim w Kase in 17/18 season when he scored 20,” Jaffe wrote.

Current Bruins Chris Wagner & former Bruin Chris Kelly both played part of@season in Anaheim w Kase in 17/18 season when he scored 20. — Billy Jaffe (@BJaffe) February 21, 2020

Kase has scored seven goals and assisted on 16 more in 49 games this season. Most expect the Czech winger’s arrival to meet the Bruins’ need for forward depth, but he might click with his countryman Krejci and/or other teammates to bring much more to Boston’s table.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images