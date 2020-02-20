Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A pair of Atlantic Division rivals will wrap up their regular-season series Thursday night.

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers will meet at Wells Fargo Center in both team’s first game out of the NBA All-Star break. Each side enters the matchup fairly hot, as the 76ers are riding a three-game win streak, while the Nets have won three of their last four.

Brooklyn needs a win in order to even the slate, as Philadelphia claimed two of the teams’ first three meetings.

Here’s how to watch Nets vs. 76ers online:

When: Thursday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

