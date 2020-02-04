Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If the Tom Brady-real estate story hadn’t already jumped the shark months ago, it certainly did so Monday night.

By now, you surely know that Brady and his family maybe/probably/definitely are moving out of their Brookline, Mass. home. You probably also have heard rumors about the family moving to Greenwhich, Conn., or something like that. Furthermore, by all accounts, Brady’s real estate ventures will have no baring on where he plays football next season.

Alas, the Daily Mail on Monday published a story with photos allegedly showing a moving truck outside of Brady’s house in Brookline. The story also contains alleged photos of alleged FedEx boxes being loaded into Gisele Bundchen’s alleged SUV.

Click the link in the tweet below to see the pictures for yourself:

Tom Brady's possessions are loaded onto moving truck outside Boston mansion he shares with Giselle https://t.co/jxqrFUTNa1 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 4, 2020

Make of all that what you will.

Brady is scheduled to become a free agent March 18.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images