An intriguing offseason awaits the Patriots, and for the first time in seemingly forever, they’ll have to worry about the quarterback position.

Tom Brady is eligible to hit free agency for the first time in his storied career when he new NFL year opens in mid-March. Brady’s impending trip to the open market might not be just a formality either, as he’s reportedly prepared to meet with other teams.

That said, New England appears to be awfully motivated to keep Brady in town, and NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks believes Foxboro is the best spot for the 42-year-old. But in making for a good return on investment, Brooks believes the Patriots need to hit the free-agent market hard for offensive help.

“…When you talk about the team that would be best-suited to take him, I would say it’s the New England Patriots,” Brooks said on “Move the Sticks.” “The only way to enable Tom Brady to look like Tom Brady of old is they really have to invest in the playmakers on the outside. And it can’t be draft picks, it can’t be guys they’re kind of pulling off the street at market rate, at bargain-basement rates. They have to pay big money to find some guys that will come right in and be right-now players in a system that can be complex and complicated for veteran receivers to pick up because there is so much that takes place after the snap.”

Unfortunately for the Patriots, they’re not poised to be flush with cash this offseason, and they could become further financially hamstrung if they fork over a king’s ransom to Brady. As such, Bill Belichick and Co. probably will need to get creative in order to improve the team’s offense.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images