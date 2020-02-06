A good chunk of the football world is anxiously waiting for Tom Brady to make his free agency decision.

Executives across the league might be in this boat as well.

It’s anyone’s guess what’s in store for the six-time Super Bowl champion, but he’s hardly the only noteworthy quarterback with an uncertain future. The offseason QB market is expected to be fairly robust, but as NFL Network’s Peter Schrager explained Tuesday, the dominos probably won’t begin to fall until Brady makes his call.

“The big deal for me is because he’s (Brady) the first shoe to drop on what’s going to be a wild quarterback carousel,” Schrager said on “Good Morning Football.” “Philip Rivers, we don’t know where he’s going. Ryan Tannehill, we think he’s going back to Tennessee. Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater. I’ll throw in names like Cam Newton. Over the week you heard rumors that, who knows, anyone is up for grabs. Matthew Stafford, if you want to trade something. They (Detroit Lions) have the No. 3 overall pick, maybe they go quarterback. It is fascinating to see, and I think Brady is the most important piece. Once he chooses his destination, the other ones will start filing in. For the first time in a long time, the quarterback position is going to be making moves in the league.”

Schrager’s colleague, Nate Burleson, disagrees about Brady’s impending free agency being a big deal. While there has been no shortage of rumors regarding what Brady’s next step could be, the former NFL wide receiver is fairly confident the 42-year-old will wind up back in New England.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders likely are hoping that isn’t the case. Both teams reportedly are prepared to pursue Brady if he doesn’t reach an agreement with the Patriots before the start of free agency.

