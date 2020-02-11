It didn’t take very long for the speculation and chatter surrounding Tom Brady’s free agency to go off the rails.

We’re still over a month away from the official start of free agency, and we’ve already heard a handful of pundits uncork, quite frankly, outrageous potential fits for Brady. Chief among these laughable landing spots are the San Francisco 49ers, who would need to cut bait with their 28-year-old quarterback who just helped guide them to Super Bowl LIV in order to sign a player in his twilight years.

Of similar vein is the Dallas Cowboys, who all but surely will be marching forward with Dak Prescott under center. But considering Prescott, like Brady, is set to hit free agency next month, some have pondered whether America’s Team might be better off signing the six-time Super Bowl champion than the 26-year-old, four-year pro.

ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano, however, does not see this happening.

“Everything’s going to be all over the map with Tom Brady until he reaches a decision on where he’s going to play,” Graziano said on “Get Up.” “It’s not bad for the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry and Stephen Jones if this is out there, right? I mean, you talk about leverage, right? If Dak Prescott has it in his head, ‘Oh, they might replace me with Tom Brady,’ maybe that — it’s all about pushing the guy toward you in the negotiation. But in terms of Brady, I think this would be shocking. I believe the Dallas Cowboys’ plan is for Dak Prescott to be their quarterback and I don’t think that this is something that’s being talked about at any serious level in their building.”

There you have it.

So while Michael Irvin might have led you to believe otherwise, it’s probably safe to assume Brady won’t be throwing passes at Jerry World in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images