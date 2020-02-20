Patriots fans might not want to get their hopes up as they pertain to Stefon Diggs.

Diggs captured the attention of the football world earlier this week when he deleted all Vikings-related photos from his Instagram feed. Given how much stock we put in social media activity these days, many believed this suggested Diggs wants out of Minnesota, and New England almost immediately emerged as a potential landing spot. After all, the Patriots are in dire need of high-end pass-catchers, and the addition of Diggs seemingly would aid New England’s effort to retain Tom Brady.

NFL insider Dan Graziano, however, doesn’t seem to believe Diggs will be moved this offseason. When asked how much attention we should pay to Diggs’ Instagram act, Graziano effectively threw cold water on the idea of the star wideout joining the Patriots in the near future.

“Some, but not a ton,” Graziano said Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “The Vikings don’t have a lot of financial incentive to move him. He’s one of their more affordable deals going forward in terms of their high-end guys. I think it would only be if he wanted out and they didn’t want him around anymore. But they weathered that Week 4 flare up with him and things turned around, so I think that they’ve figured out they can kind of live with his occasional bouts of whatever when he feels like he’s not getting the ball enough.”

Not only do the Vikings appear unlikely to trade for Diggs, the Patriots currently aren’t in the greatest salary cap situation to bring him on. That being said, stranger things have happened, and there is a way New England could shuffle things around in order to obtain the 26-year-old.

